Don't Toss Those Old Tuna Cans! Here's How To Turn Them Into Adorable DIY Planters
Despite social media being filled with countless images of perfectly curated home gardens complete with coordinated, expensive-looking containers, getting into gardening at home doesn't have to cost an arm (or leg). For instance, the whimsical tin can planters available at Trader Joe's offer the perfect inspiration to make a DIY version from empty tuna cans. Rather than tossing or recycling containers leftover from successfully experimenting with an elevated tuna sandwich recipe, you can repurpose them into miniature planters with just a little ingenuity and a healthy dose of creativity.
The first step is to remove the lid of each tuna can (you don't need them) and wash them thoroughly, removing the label along with any traces of fishy residue. The next step is to pierce the bottom with a few drainage holes to prevent your plants from getting root rot. You can do this with an ordinary ice pick and a few taps of a hammer, working slowly to avoid injury. From there, the real fun begins: It's time to decorate your planters, decide what to plant in them, and choose where to display them.
Though tuna tins may seem like a functional, rather than fashionable, planter choice, setting them on thrifted vintage glass plates can make your windowsill garden look luxe while also corralling drainage. It's also pretty easy to spruce up uniform cans to give them a rustic chic makeover with a wide variety of materials, letting you choose what best suits your home's existing aesthetic.
Taking your tuna cans from trash to treasure
When it comes to making your tuna can planters look like an intentional part of your decor, you can choose to paint them with floral or geometric motifs that go with the rest of your home, or make them a little more timeless with chalkboard paint. This lets you decorate your DIY planters with your favorite quotes, hand-drawn designs, or you can keep it simple by labeling your planters with what's growing inside them. If you already have paint and brushes on hand, this is a versatile and budget-friendly option.
Washi tape — masking tape decorated with elaborate, colorful patterns — also comes in many widths, making it easy to find a style that fits perfectly around the sides of each can. It's often sold in cohesive sets, so your planters can be varied but still coordinated. Since washi tape's adhesive isn't always reliable, a dab or two of glue may be necessary to hold it permanently in place.
Once decorated, it's time to choose which plants to grow. There are many herbs that are easy to grow indoors if you'd like your garden to be functional and pretty. You can also go with purely decorative plants, such as purple shamrock, air plants, or tiny succulents. Since most tuna cans are fairly small, this could also be a stylish way to start seedlings during the winter so they're ready to transplant into larger containers or raised beds after the final frost.