Don't Toss Those Old Tuna Cans! Here's How To Turn Them Into Adorable DIY Planters

Despite social media being filled with countless images of perfectly curated home gardens complete with coordinated, expensive-looking containers, getting into gardening at home doesn't have to cost an arm (or leg). For instance, the whimsical tin can planters available at Trader Joe's offer the perfect inspiration to make a DIY version from empty tuna cans. Rather than tossing or recycling containers leftover from successfully experimenting with an elevated tuna sandwich recipe, you can repurpose them into miniature planters with just a little ingenuity and a healthy dose of creativity.

The first step is to remove the lid of each tuna can (you don't need them) and wash them thoroughly, removing the label along with any traces of fishy residue. The next step is to pierce the bottom with a few drainage holes to prevent your plants from getting root rot. You can do this with an ordinary ice pick and a few taps of a hammer, working slowly to avoid injury. From there, the real fun begins: It's time to decorate your planters, decide what to plant in them, and choose where to display them.

Though tuna tins may seem like a functional, rather than fashionable, planter choice, setting them on thrifted vintage glass plates can make your windowsill garden look luxe while also corralling drainage. It's also pretty easy to spruce up uniform cans to give them a rustic chic makeover with a wide variety of materials, letting you choose what best suits your home's existing aesthetic.