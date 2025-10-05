The Vintage Gem To Grab At The Thrift Store To Make Houseplants Look Luxe

It's true that nearly anything can be turned into a planter for your next spider plant or succulent collection. An old tea cup, your empty Folger's coffee container, or even a that old repurposed colander capable of holding soil are all worthy candidates to become the home for the newest additions to your indoor jungle — at least once you find a way to add drainage to the bottom to allow excess water to escape, avoiding root rot. But introducing drainage often creates yet another problem in the form of water leaking all over your railings, window sills, or countertops. Enter, a new thrifting hack: You know those glass platters and plates that are strewn by the dozen across the shelves of Goodwill? Turns out, they double as plant trays.

These glass trays come in all shapes and sizes, but they often have a slight rim around the edge that's just tall enough to hold the couple centimeters of water that will seep through your houseplants' porous soil when you water them. About five to 10 minutes after you initially water the plant, you should be safe to briefly remove the tray, pour the excess water into the sink or into the pot of the next plant desperately awaiting hydration. Even when the tray isn't being used for practical purposes, these crystal antiques serve an aesthetic mission, sparkling decoratively on your mantle 24/7. And of course, they're also a sustainable alternative to plastic plant trays, repurposing an item that's already in existence rather than necessitating the creation of a new one and giving new life to a pre-loved trinket.