The Espresso Machine Trick That Mimics Nitro-Style Coffee At Home

For an Aerocano that will have your friends lining up at your counter like it's a coffee shop, start with a double shot of your favorite espresso. From there, ready a jug with a few ice cubes and enough water to cover them. Then, add the freshly pulled espresso and get to frothing with your handy steam wand. As the wand heats the liquids, the ice will melt, and the whole concoction will meld together, becoming bubbly and light.Just make sure your steam wand is fully inserted into the coffee so that you don't end up spraying your Aerocano all over your outfit. Also be sure to clean the steam wand with a warm damp cloth after each use to avoid clogging.

While you can certainly employ one of the best espresso machines money can buy for an Aerocano, you can just as easily use entry-level espresso machines, as long as they have a built-in steam wand. Save yourself a trip to your local coffeehouse, and get ready to froth your way to your new favorite coffee. An Aerocano quickly delivers on creaminess minus the dairy or sugar, and levels up what might seem like a basic coffee otherwise. Be warned: you may be tempted to bring your espresso machine to the office for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up when your old coffee routine suddenly feels flat.