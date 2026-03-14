You'll Never Find Freezers Or Microwaves At This Upscale Burger Chain

In recent years, it feels like chain restaurants have made a marketing push around how fresh their food is. Wendy's, for example, notes in its commercials that it never uses frozen beef patties, while Chipotle built its marketing around not having any freezers. At an upscale Midwest burger chain called Ted's Montana Grill, you also can't find freezers — or microwaves.

The restaurant chain was founded by George W. McKerrow and cable television mogul Ted Turner in Ohio (not Montana, despite its name) back in 2002. Today, it has close to 40 locations in 16 states. Called "Ted's" for short, this steakhouse and burger chain notes right on its menu that it doesn't use freezers, microwaves, or shortcuts. The chain serves plenty of meat, from more than a dozen burger options to six different steaks, and even menu sections dedicated entirely to bison meat, a flavorful alternative to beef. "We make totally fresh food," McKerrow told FSR Magazine in 2025. "When you order french fries... It's a whole potato and we cut it, we wash it, we spin it, we cook it, we deliver it to you."