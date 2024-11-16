No, Ted's Montana Grill Did Not Open In Its Namesake State

This may come as a surprise to some Ted's Montana Grill lovers, but the Big Sky Country-themed restaurant — which is known for serving up juicy bison and the best cuts of steak along with other Americana fare (think wedge salads, grilled salmon, and mashed potatoes) — didn't actually originate in Montana. Well, it did in theory. The restaurant, founded by business moguls Ted Turner and George W. McKerrow Jr., was inspired by Turner's love of the state and its native bison. In fact, the restaurant serves bison on the basis of it being a better, healthier protein, and the meat is featured prominently on the chain's menu in the form of its Bison Meatloaf, Bison Brisket, and more.

Even so, you won't find any bison (roaming, anyway) where the restaurant first opened its doors. The restaurant chain, which originally opened in 2002, actually set up its first location in Columbus, Ohio. Of course, Ohio is also the home of a meaty, Anthony Bourdain-approved chili, so how surprised are we that this meat-focused chain started here? Since then, the restaurant has expanded across the nation. The chain has 40 different locations across 16 states at the time of writing, and yes, there's a single location in Montana.