No, Ted's Montana Grill Did Not Open In Its Namesake State
This may come as a surprise to some Ted's Montana Grill lovers, but the Big Sky Country-themed restaurant — which is known for serving up juicy bison and the best cuts of steak along with other Americana fare (think wedge salads, grilled salmon, and mashed potatoes) — didn't actually originate in Montana. Well, it did in theory. The restaurant, founded by business moguls Ted Turner and George W. McKerrow Jr., was inspired by Turner's love of the state and its native bison. In fact, the restaurant serves bison on the basis of it being a better, healthier protein, and the meat is featured prominently on the chain's menu in the form of its Bison Meatloaf, Bison Brisket, and more.
Even so, you won't find any bison (roaming, anyway) where the restaurant first opened its doors. The restaurant chain, which originally opened in 2002, actually set up its first location in Columbus, Ohio. Of course, Ohio is also the home of a meaty, Anthony Bourdain-approved chili, so how surprised are we that this meat-focused chain started here? Since then, the restaurant has expanded across the nation. The chain has 40 different locations across 16 states at the time of writing, and yes, there's a single location in Montana.
Why bison is so beloved by many (and how it outranks beef)
It should come as no surprise that Ted Turner opened the first Ted's Montana Grill in Ohio, considering he's a native of the state, or that the restaurant took inspiration from Montana, as he owns quite a bit of property in The Treasure State. That said, bison, in particular, are the true heart of Turner's restaurant venture, and for good reason. Bison produces red meat that's similar to beef, but bison is much leaner than its bovine counterpart and carries with it a hefty bit of nutrients, including iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and more.
Not just this, but bison might also be better for the environment than beef, as they produce considerably less CO2, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, than cattle. Bison are also native to the United States and have been threatened with extinction, though work has been done to increase their numbers. Bison farming can help further reinvigorate a classically American creature. And thanks to Ted's Montana Grill, you can enjoy it nationwide, including in The Buckeye State where the chain started and is still going strong.
Now that we've undoubtedly made you hungry, here is the right way to order steak at a restaurant (because you can never be too prepared for your next dinner outing).