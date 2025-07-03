The Hefty Alternative To Beef Steaks That's Jam Packed With Flavor
Bison has become a popular alternative to beef, inspiring debates about which one is better. Beef and bison meat are often considered interchangeable and can be utilized in a similar way in steaks, burgers, and other recipes. However, there are some important differences in flavor and cooking methods. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Andrew Zimmern, TV personality, chef, and Chairman of Intuitive Content, to learn more about the similarities and differences between bison and beef and discuss some cooking techniques.
When eating bison, you'll notice that it has a slightly sweeter flavor and offers a pleasing texture. "It eats easier from a mouthfeel standpoint because it's less fatty. It's much better for you from a health perspective," Zimmern says. Raw bison meat looks redder than raw beef because it has less marbling and more muscle. Due to its lower fat content, it also cooks faster and needs to be handled with more care than beef to avoid overcooking. You can take it off the heat source at no lower than 145 degrees Fahrenheit and let it continue to cook on its own while it rests.
More of Andrew Zimmern's ideas to create awesome bison dishes
You can cook compelling bison dishes using select cuts, such as the backstrap, tenderloin, and ribeye. When cooking ribeye, Andrew Zimmern suggests first rubbing the meat with an herb and mustard mix, then quickly charring it on the grill, keeping the inside raw. "Then marinate the charred ribeye in red wine, olive oil, rosemary, lemon, and soy sauce for several hours and then toss back on the grill," he says. By charring each side of the ribeye steak for two minutes, as he does when grilling Tomahawk bison chops on his Outdoor Channel show "Wild Game Kitchen," the exterior more easily soaks up the marinade. Choosing the right thickness of your steak will also help you create a wonderful-tasting dish, as will employing the right technique when searing your steak, such as letting the meat rest for 20 to 30 minutes after it comes out of the fridge.
If you're grilling meat for soft tacos, as Andrew Zimmern does for A&E's "Home. Made. Nation.," use bison skirt steak and slice it into thin strips as a succulent option. You'll want to grill the meat to medium temperature for this cut and slice it against the grain. Just like beef, you can also rub the bison with a wide selection of seasonings to make restaurant-quality meats, including cuts of bison steak.