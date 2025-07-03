The Hefty Alternative To Beef Steaks That's Jam Packed With Flavor

Bison has become a popular alternative to beef, inspiring debates about which one is better. Beef and bison meat are often considered interchangeable and can be utilized in a similar way in steaks, burgers, and other recipes. However, there are some important differences in flavor and cooking methods. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Andrew Zimmern, TV personality, chef, and Chairman of Intuitive Content, to learn more about the similarities and differences between bison and beef and discuss some cooking techniques.

When eating bison, you'll notice that it has a slightly sweeter flavor and offers a pleasing texture. "It eats easier from a mouthfeel standpoint because it's less fatty. It's much better for you from a health perspective," Zimmern says. Raw bison meat looks redder than raw beef because it has less marbling and more muscle. Due to its lower fat content, it also cooks faster and needs to be handled with more care than beef to avoid overcooking. You can take it off the heat source at no lower than 145 degrees Fahrenheit and let it continue to cook on its own while it rests.