Thomas Jefferson Dropped Over $10,000 On This Drink While In Office (That's Over A Quarter Million Today)

Thomas Jefferson was known for many remarkable accomplishments, from his time at the helm of our country to his role in drafting the Declaration of Independence and founding the University of Virginia. But it was during his diplomatic stint abroad in France, starting in 1784, that his legacy as a connoisseur of wine came into full bloom. While many presidents have been known to have a favorite drink, Jefferson's love of wine became more than a favorite and somewhat of a passion bordering on obsession — one he spent over $10,000 on (over a quarter million today) while in office.

Rather than simply appreciating a glass of wine over dinner, Jefferson became enthralled with the fields of viticulture and vinification. He studied wine-making methods from grape to bottle, traveling to Burgundy and Bordeaux, and meeting with the world's foremost winemakers to better understand their craft. In 1817, he went so far as to say that the United States' wine tastes were limited by the British government and a preference for strong wines from Portugal and Spain. Until that time, and under the yoke of British colonialism, heavier wines were en vogue. While importing lighter French and Italian wine was a new and pricey endeavor, Jefferson can largely be credited with shaping the American palate for the types of wine that we drink today.