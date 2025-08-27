Thomas Jefferson's Controversial Way To Enjoy Wine Has Us Scratching Our Heads

Thomas Jefferson notoriously loved wine. He spent a lot of time drinking it, writing about it, and traveling to European wine culture destinations. Wine travels inspired design choices in Monticello, his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the wine selection Jefferson kept at the White House when he was President is legendary. Historians tell us Jefferson loved fresh peas, had a role in making waffles part of breakfast, and very much enjoyed drinking French wine. He also loved wine woven into his meals and is responsible for introducing the world to a boozy, wine-soaked dish called Drunken Loaf.

Drunken Loaf sits somewhere between a heavy appetizer and a full-blown meal. It consists of a loaf of French bread saturated in red wine that's topped with macaroni and cheese sauce and served hot. Heartwarming and sloppy, it's a late-night snack worth waiting for and a genius way to enjoy the flavor notes of your favorite wine in a whole new way. Those who have tried Jefferson's decadent recipe for this wine-soaked cheesy bread say the flavors of their chosen wine really shine through after a Drunken Loaf has sat beneath the broiler for a little while. Start your Drunken Loaf journey by choosing a wine to add to the bread that you enjoy drinking.