Thomas Jefferson's Controversial Way To Enjoy Wine Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Thomas Jefferson notoriously loved wine. He spent a lot of time drinking it, writing about it, and traveling to European wine culture destinations. Wine travels inspired design choices in Monticello, his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the wine selection Jefferson kept at the White House when he was President is legendary. Historians tell us Jefferson loved fresh peas, had a role in making waffles part of breakfast, and very much enjoyed drinking French wine. He also loved wine woven into his meals and is responsible for introducing the world to a boozy, wine-soaked dish called Drunken Loaf.
Drunken Loaf sits somewhere between a heavy appetizer and a full-blown meal. It consists of a loaf of French bread saturated in red wine that's topped with macaroni and cheese sauce and served hot. Heartwarming and sloppy, it's a late-night snack worth waiting for and a genius way to enjoy the flavor notes of your favorite wine in a whole new way. Those who have tried Jefferson's decadent recipe for this wine-soaked cheesy bread say the flavors of their chosen wine really shine through after a Drunken Loaf has sat beneath the broiler for a little while. Start your Drunken Loaf journey by choosing a wine to add to the bread that you enjoy drinking.
How to make your own version of Thomas Jefferson's legendary Drunken Loaf
Thomas Jefferson may have popularized the Drunken Loaf, but it's actually an old English recipe with the same name. The traditional recipe also calls for a loaf of bread that's drenched and marinated in red wine, but it's topped with a mac and cheese-style dish made with a blend of melted cheeses (including a heavy dose of grated Parmesan), cream, and vermicelli cooked perfectly. The recipe for Thomas Jefferson's Drunken Loaf has the same ingredients, except it uses macaroni instead of vermicelli.
Riffs off that recipe make Drunken Loaf with all sorts of noodles, including pasta shells. Regardless of the pasta you use, Drunken Loaf can be ready to eat in under an hour. It's done in stages: Warm a loaf of French bread until it's hot to the touch, soak it in red wine for 30 minutes while wrapped in aluminum foil, and make a homemade macaroni and cheese using your favorite recipe. Top the wine-soaked bread with your mac and cheese and pop it in the oven to broil for three to four minutes, or until the top develops a nice, brown crust. Serve sliced and hot!