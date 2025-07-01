Is Costco's Lafite Rothschild Wine 6-Pack Really Worth $6,999?
When you head to Costco for the first time, there are some must-buy items, such as the Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil or the food court hot dog and soda combo. Seasoned Costco veterans, however, know many of the shopping secrets at this warehouse retailer that the beginners haven't picked up on yet. One of these is that Costco offers some shockingly expensive high-end wine sets, including the Lafite Rothschild wine six-pack for $6,999.
Huh? Costco supplies amazing wine bargains and great bulk deals, right? Yes, while you can certainly snag budget-friendly bottles of Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli, there's also a place for luxury wine here, too. So, if you're going to spend the price of a used car on a six-pack of wine, here's what that gets you. Chateau Lafite Rothschild is one of the five First Growth Bordeaux wines, which means it's one of the oldest and best of the region – and the most expensive. And yes, it's technically worth it.
The Chateau Lafite Rothschild estate traces back to 1234, and vineyards were planted there 140 years ago. Today, three vineyard plots thrive on the land, with the majority of grapes being cabernet sauvignon, one-fourth merlot, and the rest petit verdot and cabernet franc.
Does the $6,999 price tag check out?
Simply by knowing the Chateau's First Growth status, this is enough to validate such a high price tag — these are amongst the most expensive wines in the world. That said, it's incredible that these can be purchased at Costco. This one must be pre-ordered and scheduled for pickup at the Costco Burbank Business Center in North Hollywood, California — the California Costco that sells the rarest wines. As for customer ratings, this collection has one five-star rating (at that price, we would hope so!).
It's difficult to compare the price of this six-pack with others sold through different retailers because they contain different vintages. The collection at Costco offers 1995, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, and 2016 vintages, each listed with a vivid description about the climate during the year and harvest dates. One bottle of the oldest vintage (1995) in the collection on another online retailer goes for about $1,600, with the 2016 vintage listed at just over $1,500 — so $6,999 for the collection is certainly not far-fetched. In fact, buying each of these vintages individually would cost more, so you're actually saving a bit of money.
The six-pack collection at Costco isn't the cheapest, but it's also not the most expensive out there — the warehouse chain made headlines last summer when it sold four bottles of Domaine de la Romanee-Conti for about $40,000. If it's Lafite Rothschild you're interested in, you could save a few thousand by going for younger vintages; the 2024 six-pack goes for $2,399 on an online wine retailer.