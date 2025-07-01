Is Costco's Lafite Rothschild Wine 6-Pack Really Worth $6,999?

When you head to Costco for the first time, there are some must-buy items, such as the Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil or the food court hot dog and soda combo. Seasoned Costco veterans, however, know many of the shopping secrets at this warehouse retailer that the beginners haven't picked up on yet. One of these is that Costco offers some shockingly expensive high-end wine sets, including the Lafite Rothschild wine six-pack for $6,999.

Huh? Costco supplies amazing wine bargains and great bulk deals, right? Yes, while you can certainly snag budget-friendly bottles of Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli, there's also a place for luxury wine here, too. So, if you're going to spend the price of a used car on a six-pack of wine, here's what that gets you. Chateau Lafite Rothschild is one of the five First Growth Bordeaux wines, which means it's one of the oldest and best of the region – and the most expensive. And yes, it's technically worth it.

The Chateau Lafite Rothschild estate traces back to 1234, and vineyards were planted there 140 years ago. Today, three vineyard plots thrive on the land, with the majority of grapes being cabernet sauvignon, one-fourth merlot, and the rest petit verdot and cabernet franc.