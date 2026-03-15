Why Costco's Chicken Sandwich Fillets Are A Bit Of A Gamble According To Customers

Costco has many great must-buy products, but there are others that are best left on the shelf. They may seem like the perfect item to make an at-home chicken sandwich with, but Costco's Kirkland lightly breaded chicken fillets are receiving mixed reviews online. The Kirkland breaded fillets come in a 3 pound bag for just under $16, and while they may be a good deal, they're not always the best tasting. Customer reviews are mixed. According to social media reviews, some find these fillets to be a low-effort dinner staple, while others claim these fillets have chewy pieces and weird textures. One customer even found a mushy consistency inside their chicken breast, making it completely inedible. Next time we're at Costco, we'll consider keeping these fillets out of our carts.

Most of the complaints seem to stem from the off-putting consistency, but others aren't a fan of the high sodium content, which is 940 milligrams per fillet. A similar Costco product, the Kirkland breaded chicken chunks, have had the same problem, and customers have noticed a change in the taste over time. Sodium aside, others say these fillets are moist and crispy, and have never had issues with texture or suspicious pieces. Many customers seem to prefer the Just Bare brand fillets, which you can find at Costco, and these may be a better option to avoid a rubbery chicken experience.