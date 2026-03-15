Why Costco's Chicken Sandwich Fillets Are A Bit Of A Gamble According To Customers
Costco has many great must-buy products, but there are others that are best left on the shelf. They may seem like the perfect item to make an at-home chicken sandwich with, but Costco's Kirkland lightly breaded chicken fillets are receiving mixed reviews online. The Kirkland breaded fillets come in a 3 pound bag for just under $16, and while they may be a good deal, they're not always the best tasting. Customer reviews are mixed. According to social media reviews, some find these fillets to be a low-effort dinner staple, while others claim these fillets have chewy pieces and weird textures. One customer even found a mushy consistency inside their chicken breast, making it completely inedible. Next time we're at Costco, we'll consider keeping these fillets out of our carts.
Most of the complaints seem to stem from the off-putting consistency, but others aren't a fan of the high sodium content, which is 940 milligrams per fillet. A similar Costco product, the Kirkland breaded chicken chunks, have had the same problem, and customers have noticed a change in the taste over time. Sodium aside, others say these fillets are moist and crispy, and have never had issues with texture or suspicious pieces. Many customers seem to prefer the Just Bare brand fillets, which you can find at Costco, and these may be a better option to avoid a rubbery chicken experience.
Should you skip Costco's chicken fillets altogether?
Costco's breaded chicken fillets may not be on the list of their best frozen section items, but everyone's experience with these chicken breasts seems to be different. The fillets come fully cooked, and they can be heated up in the microwave, oven, or air fryer. Air frying is the way most customers have been cooking their chicken, especially if looking for a crispy result. As for the consistency, even fans of the Kirkland brand fillets have noticed these are dryer than other brands. If you're someone that needs a juicy piece of meat, these may be a total pass.
For an easy chicken sandwich or a topping on your salad, many say these fillets are delicious. Others, however, have been scarred from their experiences with the Kirkland fillets. The rubbery textures could be from being overcooked when they were originally prepared, which is a gamble you'll have to take when buying fully cooked frozen chicken. With so many contrasting reviews, Costco's brand may not be your best option for chicken fillets that are consistently delicious and reliable.