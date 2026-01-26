These Costco Chicken Nuggets Used To Be A Fan Favorite, But Something Changed

Every once in a while, fan-favorite foods get a facelift. Maybe it's new packaging or a new recipe formula, but customers tend to notice — for better or worse. At Costco, its Kirkland Signature store brand sells Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks made from boneless, skinless chicken breast. The nuggets are breaded and fully cooked before they're packaged, frozen, and sold. They used to be a well-loved frozen food, but fans think something has changed with the chicken's flavor and texture, and it's led to negative reviews.

While some Kirkland Signature products are must-buys when you visit, customers are calling the chicken chunks "way too salty," with one review even noting that the sodium content online doesn't match the sodium content on the bag in real life. "The picture here indicates that there is 530 milligrams [of] sodium per serving, but my bag actually says 750 milligrams," someone wrote about the product on Costco's website. "They are so salty they are almost inedible." Of the fewer than 20 online reviews, at least six mention the chicken bites being far too salty.

Interestingly, the salt problem seems to have impacted other similar Kirkland Signature products. In a Reddit thread on the r/Costco forum, another user mentioned that Kirkland Signature's breaded chicken breast fillets are overly salty, too. "Salt bombs," is how one person referred to them, with another user echoing the accusation. "These and the [nuggets] were so salty we couldn't finish them," they wrote.