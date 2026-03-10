Do You Remember The '80s Cinnamon Roll Chain Acquired By Arby's In The '90s?

If you're of the age that you can remember walking through a mall in the '80s and smelling freshly baked cinnamon rolls, there's a good chance you are remembering T.J. Cinnamons. This chain was acquired by Arby's in 1996, but it was founded a whole decade before that by Ted and Joyce Rice in Missouri and Kansas. The couple started their journey selling gooey cinnamon rolls from a humble mobile bakery, and soon they had a permanent storefront at Ward Parkway Shopping Center in Kansas City. Back in the 1980s, TIME magazine named the brand among the pioneers of what was quickly becoming the shopping mall cinnamon roll boom, while Missouri Life magazine went on to describe T.J. Cinnamons as a key player that once made Kansas City "the center of the cinnamon roll universe."

The Rices' success was the perfect mix of a killer product and perfect timing, arriving right as the popularity of malls was at its peak. And their business model leaned right into one of the best forms of food marketing there is — smell. Smells have a larger influencer than you might think, and just the scent of cinnamon wafting through the mall accidentally became the brand's most powerful advertisement, bringing customers in by the nose first. Within four years of opening the flagship counter, T.J. Cinnamons had grown to 200 other locations before it was bought by Arby's.