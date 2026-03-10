If You're Buying Costco Bagels, Don't Hold Up The Line For This Silly Mistake

Shopping at Costco comes with a whole host of rules that one must follow to reap its rewards. That you generally have to be a member is pretty solidly established at this point. But did you know that there are secrets about Costco's famous free samples that you may want to brush up on? Then there are the bagels, which happen to be one of the breads worth buying at the bulk retailer. Most of us are probably pretty confident that we know how to buy a bag of bagels. But Costco is different. And making an easy mistake can hold you and everyone else up at the register.

Many of Costco's bagels are sold in groups of 12 for about $9. But they aren't sold in one big, bulk pack. Instead, they're portioned into two individual plastic bags accommodating six bagels each — just like many others that you can find in virtually any other grocery store. Unless a person specifically required more than six bagels, they would most likely just grab one pack and carry on to the checkout, unaware of their faux pas. But at Costco, this error will send you marching right back to the bakery section, as the packs are only sold in multiples of two, and what's destined to be joined must never part. It's kind of poetic, in a way. Unless you're the person holding up the line with the missing half of your bagged bagel duo.