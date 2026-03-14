Air-Fry This Blueberry Costco Treat For A Bite You'll Reminisce About
If you're a loyal Costco member, there's a decent chance you have a special place in your heart (and stomach) for Costco pastries like the Kirkland Signature morning buns, danishes, and buttery croissants. Speaking of croissants, if you're partial to Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants, you can give these delectable treats a considerable upgrade with one popular appliance. For a soft, freshly-baked texture, all you need to do is heat these sugary snacks in an air fryer at low heat for about three to five minutes. The result is croissants that are crisp on the outside, with warm, gooey, and melty insides.
If you haven't been able to snag some, Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants come in packages of six and are each individually-wrapped in paper liners. These bakery-worthy treats are made with fresh blueberries, buttery croissant dough, cheesecake filling, and butter streusel. Not to mention, the bottom of each croissant is caramelized for an extra chewy bite.
When it comes to taking these bakery-style treats to the next level, strategic air-frying is key. Pre-heat your air fryer to a low temperature of 300 to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. From here, remove the lining of your croissants and place them top-side down in your fryer basket. Air-frying these baked goods upside-down allows their caramelized bottoms to soften, bubble, and moisten the top half of each flaky treat. Once heated, simply flip your croissants right-side-up and enjoy.
Different ways to prepare and enjoy Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants
While your air fryer's convection-style heating system crisps the exterior of these croissants while keeping the insides soft and chewy, there are a few other convenient warming methods you can try in a pinch. If you don't happen to have an air fryer, heat these sugary snacks in a conventional microwave for less than a minute. Or, heat them in a toaster oven for two to three minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're using a toaster oven, you can also go one step further and use the broil setting for an additional one to two minutes to give your croissants a more caramelized finish.
Considering there are many creative ways to use Costco bakery items, these prized blueberry croissants serve as more than just elite breakfast pastries. Besides adding a smear of softened butter to each one, you can also turn these blueberry baked goods into praise-worthy desserts with the addition of one or more varieties of popular vanilla ice cream. Or, lean into these snacks' specified flavors and pair them with caramel-flavored ice cream or blueberry gelato.
Though, before you start daydreaming about all the different ways you plan on enjoying these fruit and cheesecake-stuffed delights, you first need to secure a container at your nearest Costco. Since Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants are a popular item, make sure to visit the chain's website to ensure their availability at a location near you.