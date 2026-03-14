Air-Fry This Blueberry Costco Treat For A Bite You'll Reminisce About

If you're a loyal Costco member, there's a decent chance you have a special place in your heart (and stomach) for Costco pastries like the Kirkland Signature morning buns, danishes, and buttery croissants. Speaking of croissants, if you're partial to Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants, you can give these delectable treats a considerable upgrade with one popular appliance. For a soft, freshly-baked texture, all you need to do is heat these sugary snacks in an air fryer at low heat for about three to five minutes. The result is croissants that are crisp on the outside, with warm, gooey, and melty insides.

If you haven't been able to snag some, Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants come in packages of six and are each individually-wrapped in paper liners. These bakery-worthy treats are made with fresh blueberries, buttery croissant dough, cheesecake filling, and butter streusel. Not to mention, the bottom of each croissant is caramelized for an extra chewy bite.

When it comes to taking these bakery-style treats to the next level, strategic air-frying is key. Pre-heat your air fryer to a low temperature of 300 to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. From here, remove the lining of your croissants and place them top-side down in your fryer basket. Air-frying these baked goods upside-down allows their caramelized bottoms to soften, bubble, and moisten the top half of each flaky treat. Once heated, simply flip your croissants right-side-up and enjoy.