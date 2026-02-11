This 2-Ingredient Bacon-Wrapped Appetizer Is An Unexpected Delicious Duo
When it comes to crowd-pleasing bites, bacon is commonly used to wrap cocktail sausages, jalapeño poppers, or even dates for a savory-sweet appetizer. While bacon is a lovely complement to many pantry staples, you may not have considered how it can pair with unusual ingredients as well. Next time you plan to use this smoky ingredient, try bacon-wrapped pickled watermelon rind.
Even though pickled watermelon rind may sound unique — this kitchen discard turned snack is commonly enjoyed in the South. The tangy, sour flavors of the pickling juices nicely combine with the subtle sweetness of the watermelon. Adding the savory, slightly caramelized flavors of bacon makes this a well-balanced appetizer. When buying ingredients, it's important to select your bacon carefully. Standard sliced bacon is a good option, ensuring a uniformly cooked result (or try different smoked flavors for more nuance).
To make this dish, cut your pickled watermelon rind into small chunks and simply wrap them in half slices of bacon. You'll need about half as many full strips of bacon as you do watermelon rind pieces. Proportions are important to ensure your rind doesn't dry out and the bacon is able to crisp up properly. You can keep the bacon in place with a toothpick before you set it onto a baking tray and pop it in the oven at 400 degrees Ferenheight for about 20 minutes. Though it is crucial to ensure you don't overcook your bacon. Ideally, the final product will be slightly chewy and have some crunchiness around the edges.
How to make pickled watermelon rind
Pickled watermelon rind is very simple to make yourself. You'll first want to make sure the majority of the red fruit is removed from the rind. Next, it's important to peel the dark green outer edge, ensuring a better texture and flavor. If you want a more traditional approach, you'll likely need to use pickling salt. But you can also make quick pickles from your rind, turning discarded scraps into a standout fridge staple.
Regardless of which recipe you use, simple base ingredients allow the flavors of the rinds to effortlessly come through. Some overnight fridge recipes call for a 2:3:3 ratio of water to sugar and vinegar. Which can be finished off with three tablespoons of salt. Other methods require boiling the rinds in water and draining before covering them in a pickling liquid made of a 1:1 ratio of sugar to vinegar and a few tablespoons of salt to prevent spoilage.
But if you're in a time crunch, you can buy pickled watermelon rind like Jake & Amos' Sweet Pickled Watermelon Rind on sites like Amazon. The sour-sweet tastes of this ingredient will pair nicely with the flavors of the savory bacon as it renders down in the oven. And who knows, pickled watermelon rind might become the newest staple in your kitchen.