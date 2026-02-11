This 2-Ingredient Bacon-Wrapped Appetizer Is An Unexpected Delicious Duo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to crowd-pleasing bites, bacon is commonly used to wrap cocktail sausages, jalapeño poppers, or even dates for a savory-sweet appetizer. While bacon is a lovely complement to many pantry staples, you may not have considered how it can pair with unusual ingredients as well. Next time you plan to use this smoky ingredient, try bacon-wrapped pickled watermelon rind.

Even though pickled watermelon rind may sound unique — this kitchen discard turned snack is commonly enjoyed in the South. The tangy, sour flavors of the pickling juices nicely combine with the subtle sweetness of the watermelon. Adding the savory, slightly caramelized flavors of bacon makes this a well-balanced appetizer. When buying ingredients, it's important to select your bacon carefully. Standard sliced bacon is a good option, ensuring a uniformly cooked result (or try different smoked flavors for more nuance).

To make this dish, cut your pickled watermelon rind into small chunks and simply wrap them in half slices of bacon. You'll need about half as many full strips of bacon as you do watermelon rind pieces. Proportions are important to ensure your rind doesn't dry out and the bacon is able to crisp up properly. You can keep the bacon in place with a toothpick before you set it onto a baking tray and pop it in the oven at 400 degrees Ferenheight for about 20 minutes. Though it is crucial to ensure you don't overcook your bacon. Ideally, the final product will be slightly chewy and have some crunchiness around the edges.