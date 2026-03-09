Behind Dunkin' And Starbucks, This Coffee Chain Has Become The Third Largest In The US. Do You Know Which One?
When you think of coffee to go, which chains come to mind? Likely, it's Starbucks and Dunkin' — as of 2024, their sales made up around 78% of the coffee market in the United States, according to data from Placer.ai. But that number dipped from almost 86% back in 2019, and for one reason: Other coffee companies are growing. Behind Starbucks and Dunkin', in an admittedly far back third place, sits Dutch Bros. But the Oregon-based coffee chain is gaining traction.
Dutch Bros has actually been around since 1992. It was first launched by two dairy farmers, and while coffee-based drinks are popular at the chain, its hot coffee sales are small; about 90% of Dutch Bros drinks are iced. Still, it's gaining traction and now has 1,140 locations around the US. While this pales in comparison to Starbucks' 18,300 locations between the United States and Canada, Dutch Bros is slowly taking a piece of the coffee market pie, with the chain making around $1.6 billion annually. The growth and success of these smaller chains are a part of the reason why Starbucks' ownership of the coffee market has dropped roughly 8% since 2019.
Dutch Bros has different popular drinks
While you technically can get a hot coffee at Dutch Bros, it's better-known for its customizable, sugar-loaded energy drinks. The chain's Rebel line of energy drinks are a big part of its notoriety. "We flavor [Rebel], we let you add whatever toppings you want," Tana Davila, Dutch Bros' chief marketing officer, told Wall Street Journal. "The energy market is growing at a faster rate than coffee, so we are very well positioned to continue to lead."
The Dutch Bros menu has some similarities to the Starbucks menu, including seasonal drinks, lattes, and protein-packed beverages (which Starbucks introduced in 2025). But it also offers more unique drinks, such as its Rebel line of energy drinks, and a variety of shakes and smoothies with flavors like cotton candy and green apple, as well as sparkling sodas. The chain's energy drinks account for one quarter of the brands sales, but its other drinks, such as the popular Golden Eagle, are outside-the-box options that are also capturing consumers' hearts. Coupled with its notably friendly service, it all seems to add up to Dutch Bros taking over more and more of the market share.