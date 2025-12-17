The Growing Coffee Chain That's Stealing Starbucks Fans, One Espresso At A Time

Starbucks is popular all over the globe, with a strong presence in 80 countries, which makes it the biggest coffee chain in the world. But is it time for a new kid on the block to take on the cafe giant? Other fans think so, especially since 7 Brew, a growing coffee chain, seems to serve much better coffee than Starbucks — at least according to all the online buzz. While there are a lot of genius ordering hacks you can do at Starbucks if you want to customize your own cup, some believe that 7 Brew offers a better variety — usually at cheaper prices — from energy drinks to fizzy sips, along with a plethora of syrup choices.

Even those who aren't coffee drinkers will find themselves spoiled for choice at 7 Brew. Drinks might be on the sweeter side here, which is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, but admittedly, not much for sweet-averse folks. But compared to Starbucks, 7 Brew has more sugar-free choices, making it a refreshing alternative for a lot of people. Having started in 2017 in Arkansas, it's impressive how quickly 7 Brew is growing, with approximately 589 locations nationwide. While there's no overseas location as of 2025, we wouldn't be surprised if it expands into other countries and eventually takes over the mainstream coffee scene in a few years.