The Growing Coffee Chain That's Stealing Starbucks Fans, One Espresso At A Time
Starbucks is popular all over the globe, with a strong presence in 80 countries, which makes it the biggest coffee chain in the world. But is it time for a new kid on the block to take on the cafe giant? Other fans think so, especially since 7 Brew, a growing coffee chain, seems to serve much better coffee than Starbucks — at least according to all the online buzz. While there are a lot of genius ordering hacks you can do at Starbucks if you want to customize your own cup, some believe that 7 Brew offers a better variety — usually at cheaper prices — from energy drinks to fizzy sips, along with a plethora of syrup choices.
Even those who aren't coffee drinkers will find themselves spoiled for choice at 7 Brew. Drinks might be on the sweeter side here, which is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, but admittedly, not much for sweet-averse folks. But compared to Starbucks, 7 Brew has more sugar-free choices, making it a refreshing alternative for a lot of people. Having started in 2017 in Arkansas, it's impressive how quickly 7 Brew is growing, with approximately 589 locations nationwide. While there's no overseas location as of 2025, we wouldn't be surprised if it expands into other countries and eventually takes over the mainstream coffee scene in a few years.
Starbucks versus 7 Brew
Compared to Starbucks, which offers a cozy third space where people can hang out, 7 Brew is a drive-and-go operation. Its drive-thru setup is favorable if you're on the go, but less ideal if you want to socialize or relax with a good book. What keeps people coming back to 7 Brew is its loyalty memberships, which create a more hands-on experience that makes customers feel more valued.
Whenever you drive by, you talk directly to the barista (not an anonymous voice from a speaker), who can quickly prepare your drink of choice by checking your preferences as a loyalty member. Starbucks faced challenges in 2024 and 2025 with customer satisfaction, largely due to companywide policy shifts. So if you start spotting red flags at this coffee shop that should send you running, 7 Brew could be a pleasant change of pace.
Starbucks obviously wins when it comes to convenience, as you can find its stores almost everywhere, but it falls short on customization. At 7 Brew, you can customize your drink to your heart's content because add-ons are free — making flavored coffee convenient and cheap — whereas Starbucks charges for every pump you add. While taste is entirely up to the individual, 7 Brew has many appealing qualities, and that alone makes it a worthy contender to larger coffee chains.