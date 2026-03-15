You'll Never Eat Frozen Beef At This Burger Chain, Which Has Been Flipping Fresh Patties Since The '50s

Fast food isn't exactly synonymous with fresh food. But some chains make a point to set itself apart from the crowd by guaranteeing burgers are fresh — never frozen. One of those is a Texas born and raised burger chain you've probably heard of, even if you don't live in Texas.

Whataburger first opened more than 75 years ago in Texas and has grown to more than 1,100 locations in 17 different states. The chain, which launched its first location in 1950, celebrated its golden anniversary in 2025. Whether you are a Whataburger fan or not, it's hard to ignore the power of decades of enduring growth and customer loyalty.

Part of what made that impressive longevity possible is the chain's commitment to offering fresh food, especially when it comes to its burgers. Whataburger promises its numerous burger choices are always cooked to order and made from fresh beef that was never previously frozen. While many fast food chains may opt for frozen patties to keep costs down and make mass production easier, top restaurants often choose fresh because it helps to retain and deliver the best texture, moisture, and flavor. By following the same techniques high-end restaurants follow when it comes to meat prep, Whataburger delivers quality burgers the chain has prided itself on since it first became a Texas favorite more than seven decades ago.