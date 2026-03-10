One Costco Beef Cut Can Feed Your Family For Weeks. Here's The Smart Way To Stretch It
Buying a giant beef slab that costs over $100 may not seem like a budget-friendly move at first glance, but Costco shoppers know to stop overlooking this steak cut for tender meat on a budget. A whole strip loin roast can be a smart way to stretch one purchase into a number of meals. Instead of grabbing pre-cut steaks, which can go for around $15 per pound or more at Costco, consider paying more upfront for the vacuum packaged strip loin roast, which typically costs around $145 or $11 per pound. It may seem like a big bill to swallow, but it will actually save you money in the long run.
Some shoppers have demonstrated just how far one roast can go, even getting as many as 19 steaks out of one roast, though the possibilities don't end there. "Got nine 2-inch steaks out of it, plus a Mason jar of tallow I rendered from the fat, plus two burger patties I ground from the scraps, which was fun to try [New York] strip burgers," shared a Redditor.
With a little prep, that single slab of beef can be broken down into multiple steaks, of course, but also sliced thinly for stir fries, steak tacos, or sandwiches. Cut it into cubes and toss it in stews or make kebabs, and don't forget the fat can be used to create beef tallow. Or make some old-school steak dishes that everyone used to love.
How to get the most out of your strip loin roast
Strip loin is typically a tender cut, which makes it easy to portion into different sizes. Sure, it's perfect for steak cuts, but you don't need to only eat it that way; you can cut it to your desired size and thickness. It may seem intimidating to carve such a large piece of meat, but many buyers say it's easier than it looks. Any kind of sharp knife should handle the task. As for technique, "Don't saw when cutting the steaks," one Redditor recommended. "Make a forward motion, cut down to the board, then pull the knife back to slice through." Other commenters mentioned the meat is easier to cut if it's very cold. Once you have slices, you can make strips or cubes by cutting them to size per your recipe.
After you've made your specialized cuts, portion out your beef wisely so it can last for weeks on end and it's easier for you to grab (and thaw) for a weeknight meal. Steaks and other meat cuts should be frozen within three to five days after purchasing, and frozen steak and roasts can last up to 12 months in the freezer. Some commenters on Reddit recommended vacuum sealing each portion to help make them last even longer. But keep an eye out for these tell-tale signs your steak has gone bad.