One Costco Beef Cut Can Feed Your Family For Weeks. Here's The Smart Way To Stretch It

Buying a giant beef slab that costs over $100 may not seem like a budget-friendly move at first glance, but Costco shoppers know to stop overlooking this steak cut for tender meat on a budget. A whole strip loin roast can be a smart way to stretch one purchase into a number of meals. Instead of grabbing pre-cut steaks, which can go for around $15 per pound or more at Costco, consider paying more upfront for the vacuum packaged strip loin roast, which typically costs around $145 or $11 per pound. It may seem like a big bill to swallow, but it will actually save you money in the long run.

Some shoppers have demonstrated just how far one roast can go, even getting as many as 19 steaks out of one roast, though the possibilities don't end there. "Got nine 2-inch steaks out of it, plus a Mason jar of tallow I rendered from the fat, plus two burger patties I ground from the scraps, which was fun to try [New York] strip burgers," shared a Redditor.

With a little prep, that single slab of beef can be broken down into multiple steaks, of course, but also sliced thinly for stir fries, steak tacos, or sandwiches. Cut it into cubes and toss it in stews or make kebabs, and don't forget the fat can be used to create beef tallow. Or make some old-school steak dishes that everyone used to love.