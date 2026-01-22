The Tell-Tale Signs Your Steak Has Gone Bad

When you open the packaging, get a whiff of the meat. It's one of the easiest ways to tell whether the steak has gone bad. Meat that is still safe for consumption can smell metallic, and while it's still not a super pleasant aroma, that's just how steak usually smells. Meanwhile, a bad steak smell is when there's a rotten egg-like scent that you just can't stomach. Sometimes it can be sour, coupled with other signs. If you think it smells rotten, then it usually is. If there's any uncertainty, it's best not to consume it at all. However, there are pre-seasoned steaks on the market that carry a strong marinade aroma, which can make them harder to detect as fresh. In this case, you can look for other signs it has gone bad, regardless of the smell.

For instance, a good steak should feel dry and springy. If there's a slimy film, without a doubt, throw it out — but the smell has most likely already thrown you off by then. Extremely dry meat, and possibly even rough and slimy, is another solid piece of evidence. You can further assess its freshness by pressing the meat and seeing if it springs back. If it doesn't, it's either way past its prime, or the quality is simply poor. Admittedly, the latter can make it confusing, but you can check for other signs of spoiled meat if you're not entirely sure.