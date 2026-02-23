Stop Overlooking This Steak Cut For Tender Meat On A Budget

Just hearing the word "steak" might bring to mind the thought of a luxurious dinner. Served alongside a loaded baked potato with some creamed corn or steamed broccoli, and you have a classic steakhouse meal. That said, not all steaks are created equal. Depending on factors like texture, marbling, and thickness, some cuts are more forgiving than others. One steak that's hard to find and often passed over for being tricky to master is the flat iron (also known as a boneless top chuck or butler steak). It overcooks easily and can turn into a chewy nightmare, but in the right hands, it becomes a deliciously beefy flavor blast.

For starters, it's one of several flavorful cuts of steak that won't break the budget. You can purchase a flat iron at your local grocery store for somewhere around $10 to $13 per pound, depending on where you live. Seasoned generously and cooked to medium rare, this cut can really shine. Because of its considerable marbling, you can cook a flat iron in a variety of ways, but grilling is one of the most popular methods. For added flavor and tenderness, you can use a marinade that includes some form of acid, fat, seasonings, and aromatics, or try a dry rub with a balanced mix of herbs and spices. Throw the beef on a hot grill, and within minutes (say, four on each side) you'll have the perfectly charred, juicy steak with bold flavor.