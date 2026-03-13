When Visiting Los Angeles, Don't Forget To Snag A Slice Of Pie From One Of The City's Oldest Diners

Los Angeles can often seem totally fixated on the new. Just look at some of its most famous faces. But it also has a long, rich history written across the Hollywood sign, in the glittering hills, and via Dick Van Dyke. The City of Angels has a homegrown culinary tradition, too, which you can find all throughout Los Angeles' most historic restaurants. And it would be a shame to miss the storied, excellent pie at The Apple Pan, whether you've lived here for 100 years or are just sightseeing during pilot season.

The Apple Pan, which also serves the best hole-in-the-wall burger in California, first opened in 1947. Sure, there are much older restaurants all over the world, but most movies were still black and white in 1947, and it would be several decades until we could watch them on our phones, perhaps even at diners such as this. The Pico Boulevard spot also still has the cozy, throwback look you might expect of a '40s diner, too, with a kind of cottage aesthetic on the outside. The cozy counter inside, where you can snack on slices of the eponymous apple, pecan, and banana cream pie, is so enticing it might actually distract you from your phone.