This HexClad Pizza Steel Pan Is $150, But Reviews Swear It's Worth The Steep Price
There is nothing like a versatile cooking item that earns its way onto your list of favorite kitchen staples. We have a special place in our hearts (and kitchen wish lists) for items that are budget-friendly and undeniably good. But sometimes, a splurge on a kitchen item can make life easier and, in this case, pizza even tastier. To make homemade pizza you're actually proud of, it's worth spending money on quality pizza-making equipment. There are always baking steels and stones from Amazon, but nothing quite beats the reviews of the $150 HexClad Pizza Steel pan.
Whether you're a newbie or expert at-home pizza chef, making the best homemade pizza requires the right equipment, and you can't go wrong with a pizza pan the internet swears delivers excellent results every time. According to reviews, the pan is impressive because of how versatile and truly non-stick it is. The fact the pan comes with two handles is also a hit. It's hybrid technology blends several features that make prepping pizza a dream: It is made with an aluminum core for quick cooking and ceramic non-stick material that mimics the long life of cast iron. The pan has hexaganol steel ridges that contribute to the searing process (which means outstanding crispiness is guaranteed). The HexClad pizza sheet is loved for being ideal and lightweight, even if it is a larger pan (it weighs 4.59 pounds with a 14.5-inch cooking surface). Even on the pricey side, shoppers believe it's their secret to restaurant-level pizza, whether for the oven or grill – it's a win-win.
Reviews for the HexClad Pizza Steel pan
There are important tools you need to make homemade pizza, as well as unconventional tools for restaurant-worthy pizza, but you can save a lot of time and sweat by allowing the HexClad steel pan to do the hard work. The results from the pizzas made in the steel pan speak for themselves. One reviewer noted it is a go-to for an evenly prepared pizza with a guaranteed perfect crust. Others are so pleased they have happily invested in more than one. "I love it so much, I bought a second one," shared one user. While there are some negative reviews from shoppers who feel the brand is generally overhyped and the products not as scratch-proof or durable as advertised, most of the reviews are positive.
The pan's non-stick material means cleaning up is a speedy affair, which isn't always a guarantee with some pizza pans. Home chefs have commented the pan has a life beyond churning out top-tier pizzas. It also works for desserts, such as cookies and other baked treats, as well as other savory food items like focaccia, challah pitas, roasted dishes, naan breads, and sheet pan dishes. A final winning point is the steel pan is said to be a product that still lives up to its good merits long after it has been purchased, meaning it likely isn't going to need replacing any time soon.