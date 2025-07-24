The Perfect Dinner Table Size, According To Ina Garten

Ina Garten built an empire around her talent for cooking and hosting, so who better to take advice from for the best dinner table size? In an interview with House Beautiful, the Barefoot Contessa shared that she prefers a smaller, round table for intimate gatherings. "I like small parties. With 6 people, you can really get a conversation going," she explained, before declaring, "The ideal table for 6 or 7 is a 48-inch round, because everyone is equally engaged in the conversation." She added that it can even create a cozy atmosphere when guests are slightly crowded around the table.

Garten shares that round tables facilitate conversation among the whole party, rather than smaller, separate conversations just between those seated next to each other, which is why Chinese restaurants often feature them. She also advises that if you don't have a round table in your dining room, you might consider using one elsewhere in the home — perhaps you have a round table in your living room, study, or sun porch. If you don't have the right one, the Food Network star recommended using a party rental company for the night. The perfect table is one component of dinner party hosting that Ina Garten finds impressive.