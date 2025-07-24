The Perfect Dinner Table Size, According To Ina Garten
Ina Garten built an empire around her talent for cooking and hosting, so who better to take advice from for the best dinner table size? In an interview with House Beautiful, the Barefoot Contessa shared that she prefers a smaller, round table for intimate gatherings. "I like small parties. With 6 people, you can really get a conversation going," she explained, before declaring, "The ideal table for 6 or 7 is a 48-inch round, because everyone is equally engaged in the conversation." She added that it can even create a cozy atmosphere when guests are slightly crowded around the table.
Garten shares that round tables facilitate conversation among the whole party, rather than smaller, separate conversations just between those seated next to each other, which is why Chinese restaurants often feature them. She also advises that if you don't have a round table in your dining room, you might consider using one elsewhere in the home — perhaps you have a round table in your living room, study, or sun porch. If you don't have the right one, the Food Network star recommended using a party rental company for the night. The perfect table is one component of dinner party hosting that Ina Garten finds impressive.
Bigger tables and lazy Susans
In the same interview, Ina Garten stipulated that she's not a fan of bigger, 60-inch round tables that make it awkward to talk across the table. The prolific cookbook author suggested using a rectangular table that isn't too wide when hosting a larger get-together. If it's wider than 36 inches, you'll encounter the same problem: guests will be unable to converse comfortably with those across from them.
If you're hosting a larger party of about 12 to 16 people, you might consider setting up two smaller round tables. While not everyone will be able to interact, it will still allow your guests to converse with more than just the people on either side of them. When it comes to setting your dinner party tables, avoid displaying oversized flower arrangements as centerpieces, as they can make it difficult for guests to connect. If you have a rotating lazy Susan to place food on at the center of a circular table, all the better.
What about chairs?
Chairs for a dinner party don't have to be fancy. Ina Garten herself said that if she uses a party rental company, she'll have them bring folding chairs. While it may be tempting to get chairs with armrests, they're not exactly ideal for a party as they tend to be more cumbersome and get in the way, especially when you're trying to get up from the table.
If you have the room to store extra folding chairs, there are a myriad of options crafted in attractive materials like wood and velvet that will look chic around a circular table. Benches are an option when seating guests at a rectangular table, but if you have too many people, it can be tricky when someone needs to get up. Ultimately, the most important thing is that your guests are comfortable, so be sure that your seating is sturdy without limiting movement.