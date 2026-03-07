The Popular Soup Brand That Once Sold Canned Italian Tomatoes In The 1930s

Canned soup is one of those kitchen staples that's perfect for a rainy day or when you're feeling under the weather. Whether you prefer a certain brand of canned chicken noodle soup or love classic tomato soup, there are a few industry leaders that have become household names thanks to their soup offerings. One is Progresso, but back in the day, this popular soup company was known for producing canned Italian tomatoes.

You can thank Italian immigrant Giuseppe Uddo for founding Progresso. Uddo moved from Sicily to the United States in 1907 and built a business on importing well-known Italian ingredients, such as olives and tomato paste, and selling them to U.S. consumers. The company started in New Orleans, then moved to California and eventually to New York, where the name "Progresso" was first introduced. Uddo sold tomatoes, tomato paste, and other Italian-imported products up until World War II, when Progresso had to shift from imported foods to domestically grown foods because importing became difficult during the war. To do this, he purchased a factory in New Jersey, and that's where Progresso soup was officially born — and where his tomatoes subsequently lost popularity.