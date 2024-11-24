Can You Eat Canned Soup Without Heating?

We're used to seeing it in post-apocalyptic films and TV shows. The protagonists gather around and enjoy a dinner of canned soup straight from the can. It may be the best or the worst canned soup on the market, but how realistic — and how appetizing — is that really? Well, after TikToker Alix Earle confessed in a video that she opens soup cans and eats them cold, that's the question everyone wants answered.

While this may seem nasty to some folks, Progresso brand manager Shannon Heine told People you can consume their canned soup at any temperature. (That's a good thing, as Progresso is the brand Earle confessed to eating.) Similarly, Campbell's states that their sipping soups are good at room temperature. But you can technically eat any canned soup — or canned food, for that matter — without heating it. That's because all canned food is precooked as part of the canning process.

When soup is canned, it's placed in vacuum-sealed containers that prevent air and bacteria from entering. The containers are subjected to a heating process at 250 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills microorganisms and deactivates the enzymes that cause spoilage. The vacuum seal is created as the cans cool, allowing for shelf-stable soup. So while chowing down on some cold, chunky soup isn't for everyone, it is absolutely safe. Moreover, eating cold soup can be a great option for campers or people living in areas prone to natural disasters. In fact, FEMA specifies that canned soup is useful to have on hand after disasters, particularly for the ill and elderly, making it one of the must-have canned foods for your pantry.