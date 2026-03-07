The Simple Trick For Canned Beans That Taste Like They Came From Your Favorite Mexican Restaurant

No, you're not imagining it; the beans you get at a Mexican restaurant do taste better than the ones you make from a can at home — they're richer, more flavorsome, and much more balanced. Luckily, you don't need to start with dried beans to recreate them at home — at least not according to chef Christian Hernandez, owner and head chef of Barbacana in Houston, Texas. He spoke exclusively with Chowhound, sharing some of the easiest game-changing tricks for better canned beans. And step one involves heating them in an aromatic stock instead of just draining the can. As Hernandez said, "Adding stock as your cooking liquid is a great hack to really bump up the umami richness."

Hernandez explained that when it comes to cooking beans the way they do in Mexican kitchens, there's one component you can't skip: aromatics. "After soaking, cooking beans with plenty of aromatics is the key to a great product," he said, listing garlic, onion, and bay leaf as some of the go-to ingredients that can really take canned beans up a notch. So instead of simply draining and heating the beans before you serve them, let them simmer for some time in a little aromatic stock and don't forget the salt, too. "Restaurant kitchens are diligent about adding salt, specifically when the beans are still in liquid to allow even distribution," explained Hernandez.