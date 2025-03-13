The Game-Changing Trick For Better Canned Beans
Beans are one of the many delicious veggies the Americas shared with the world. But the fact that they've been cultivated for more than 7,000 years doesn't make them any less popular today. Still, if you're wishing the canned version had a little more pizzaz, all you have to do is grab a skillet and get ready to give your canned beans the ultimate upgrade: pan-frying.
Global bean consumption is booming with a market value expected to hit $10 million by 2033, proving that just about everyone — everywhere — loves beans. Whether you're making a spicy chorizo and beef chili con carne, or you bake your beans for a traditional English breakfast, they're undeniably delicious. However, they do take an awful lot of time to prepare from scratch. So, instead of soaking them for 12 hours only to realize they still need to be cooked, most of us mere mortals just head to the store and grab a can or two. Yet, canned beans don't have the same flavor and texture as fresh ones and can sometimes turn out soft and mushy. But here's a quick fix; The simplest way to make canned beans taste homemade takes little more than a frying pan and that can of beans you just bought.
Level up the starch in your canned beans
While there are plenty of tactics to improve the flavor of your beans, like upgrading canned baked beans with root beer, frying is one of the best methods for making the most of their starch content which can reach up to 60%. While this starch is what can make a pot of beans rich and creamy, it also lends your beans the ability to develop a rich, crispy coating in the frying pan.
To achieve the ultimate crunch, you might want to start by adding some olive oil to the pan (or level up the flavor by frying bacon in it first). While you can also add seasonings and fresh herbs or garlic, the most important step is to rinse and dry your canned beans before adding them to the pan. Any extra moisture is the enemy of the crisp, starchy crust you're going for. Using your favorite canned butter beans, cannellini beans, or black-eyed peas, cook your beans for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, and watch for the beans to caramelize and develop a perfectly crispy exterior. Then, all you have to do is take them off the heat and get ready to dig in.