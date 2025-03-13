The Game-Changing Trick For Better Canned Beans

Beans are one of the many delicious veggies the Americas shared with the world. But the fact that they've been cultivated for more than 7,000 years doesn't make them any less popular today. Still, if you're wishing the canned version had a little more pizzaz, all you have to do is grab a skillet and get ready to give your canned beans the ultimate upgrade: pan-frying.

Global bean consumption is booming with a market value expected to hit $10 million by 2033, proving that just about everyone — everywhere — loves beans. Whether you're making a spicy chorizo and beef chili con carne, or you bake your beans for a traditional English breakfast, they're undeniably delicious. However, they do take an awful lot of time to prepare from scratch. So, instead of soaking them for 12 hours only to realize they still need to be cooked, most of us mere mortals just head to the store and grab a can or two. Yet, canned beans don't have the same flavor and texture as fresh ones and can sometimes turn out soft and mushy. But here's a quick fix; The simplest way to make canned beans taste homemade takes little more than a frying pan and that can of beans you just bought.