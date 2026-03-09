This Chain Restaurant's Chicken Is Beloved But Its Coleslaw Divides Fan
A scoop of coleslaw to go with your sandwich is always a good idea. Coleslaw is a classic side dish of cabbage, carrots, and mayo or dressing (and sometimes other creams or sauces) that is typically reliable, but apparently that's not the case at Popeyes. You may go to the restaurant for one of its delicious chicken sandwiches, but customers suggest skipping out on its coleslaw. People claim the chain's coleslaw is a hit-or-miss item, with some reviews noting that the slaw has an odd texture and overall bad taste. That said, others say they find Popeyes' coleslaw to be a tasty side for their chicken. With such mixed reviews, it may be best to stay away from this side.
Popeyes' coleslaw is a mixture of cabbage and carrots with a tangy mayonnaise dressing. It's still a popular item on the menu despite the varying opinions on it — there are even copycat recipes out there for it. However, many of the complaints by those who were unsatisfied with the slaw involve its watery consistency. A good coleslaw is supposed to be creamy and crisp, and customers say Popeyes' slaw is practically soup. One reviewer on Reddit even said, "It's never been good. Don't recommend ever getting it." We weren't huge fans of Popeyes' coleslaw when we sampled it either, so it's safe to say we won't be ordering this side anytime soon.
Why is Popeyes' coleslaw so inconsistent?
The coleslaw is quickly earning its spot on the list of Popeyes' menu items to avoid, but the reason it's so unpredictable could be due to many factors. Some customers suggest that if your coleslaw has a strange runny texture, it could just be a bad batch from improper storing. Others have theorized that Popeyes may combine old and new batches of coleslaw to avoid waste (though we don't know if this is true). Coleslaw is a generally tricky dish to keep thick, as cabbage is mostly made of water. If the cabbage is not salted properly, the dish is likely to turn out soggy. While some customers are grossed out by the soupy texture, others claim it's perfectly fine to eat and still enjoy the flavor.
For die-hard fans of coleslaw, Popeyes' version may seem as good as the rest, but to many this side is not worth the buy. You could always try to jazz it up with seasonings at home or add it on top of your chicken sandwich, but there's not much to be done about the poor consistency. If you're going to try out Popeyes' coleslaw yourself, hopefully you don't catch it an off day.