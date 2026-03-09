This Chain Restaurant's Chicken Is Beloved But Its Coleslaw Divides Fan

A scoop of coleslaw to go with your sandwich is always a good idea. Coleslaw is a classic side dish of cabbage, carrots, and mayo or dressing (and sometimes other creams or sauces) that is typically reliable, but apparently that's not the case at Popeyes. You may go to the restaurant for one of its delicious chicken sandwiches, but customers suggest skipping out on its coleslaw. People claim the chain's coleslaw is a hit-or-miss item, with some reviews noting that the slaw has an odd texture and overall bad taste. That said, others say they find Popeyes' coleslaw to be a tasty side for their chicken. With such mixed reviews, it may be best to stay away from this side.

Popeyes' coleslaw is a mixture of cabbage and carrots with a tangy mayonnaise dressing. It's still a popular item on the menu despite the varying opinions on it — there are even copycat recipes out there for it. However, many of the complaints by those who were unsatisfied with the slaw involve its watery consistency. A good coleslaw is supposed to be creamy and crisp, and customers say Popeyes' slaw is practically soup. One reviewer on Reddit even said, "It's never been good. Don't recommend ever getting it." We weren't huge fans of Popeyes' coleslaw when we sampled it either, so it's safe to say we won't be ordering this side anytime soon.