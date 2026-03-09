5 Sakes You Should Leave On The Shelf, Based On Reviews

Sake offers way more variety than a lot of people give it credit for. Experienced sake drinkers know, however, that the world of sake is full of different flavors and varieties. What many in the U.S. think of as sake — which is different from soju, by the way — is actually a category of fermented rice wine known as nihonshu. In Japanese, "sake" is an umbrella term that refers to alcohol as a whole and can include nihonshu, shochu (a distilled alcohol that does not necessarily use rice), or awamori, which is an Okinawan distilled drink made with long-grain Thai rice.

Nihonshu-style sake is growing in popularity in the U.S. Many are now venturing into stores to find a good beginner sake or are trying to learn more about etiquette when ordering sake. This often leads to confusion because even within the nihonshu category, there are many different types and brands, and people often end up grabbing whatever has the most interesting label. Unfortunately, the graphics and colors on the labels aren't good indicators of which sakes are best for drinking or cooking. Looking online for reviews is a good place to start to find something worth buying, of course, or to find out which sakes you should leave on the shelf in the store instead.