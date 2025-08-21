Meet The Japanese Mold That Some Chefs Use To Age Steaks

Dry-aging is one of the main reasons restaurant steaks always taste better than homecooked. The process tenderizes the beef, concentrates its flavor, and adds a distinct funkiness that gives its flavor profile more nuance and complexity. If you've got the means, it's definitely worth dry-aging your steaks at home — just be prepared for a lot of waiting to get your steaks to that sweet spot.

There are several signs that tell you when dry-aged beef is ready, but the most important of all is time. It takes a minimum of two weeks for the process to start tenderizing the beef; to develop a blue cheese-like funkiness in the meat, you have to wait around 45 days. If you'd rather take a shortcut, there are several ways you can attempt to mimic the flavor of dry-aged steaks in much less time; one of the best involves koji, a white, powdery mold that grows on rice.

Koji is a crucial ingredient in Japanese cuisine used to ferment miso, sake, and soy sauce (it can also make an umami-packed whisky). When ground into a fine powder and rubbed onto a steak, it can replicate most of the effects of a 45-day dry-age in just 48 hours. That includes some of the tenderization, the umami boost, and even a little bit of funk. It's why some chefs use it to "speed-age" beef.