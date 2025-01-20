What To Know Before Ordering Sake In Japan

Japanese culture involves elaborate etiquette regarding dining and drinking. From the prevalence of slurping noodles to the practice of pouring drinks and even the method of paying at restaurants in Japan, many parts of the dining experience come with a pre-established ritual. And such a traditional approach applies to sake, one of the nation's most popular alcoholic drinks.

Enjoyed for over 2,000 years, this rice-based fermented beverage intertwines with an important cultural status, consumed during holidays, celebrations, and at shrines. And there are even associated customs in restaurant and bar settings. So if you're ordering the drink in Japan, make sure to brush up on sake etiquette first.

If you order sake at a restaurant, don't be surprised when you receive a carafe called a tokkuri. Alongside it will be small ochoko glasses, which will need to be filled from the tokkuri. It's polite to prioritize pouring others' drinks first, making non-verbal cues to confirm their interest. In more formal environments, hold the tokkuri with your right hand, while propping up its base with your left — especially when pouring a glass for a superior. If someone is pouring sake for you, analogously maintaining two hands on the glass is a sign of respect. Follow by taking a small sip before placing the sake back on the table, and then proceed with dinner.