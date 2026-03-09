'Dry And Tasteless': Why Some Wegmans Shoppers Are Ditching This Bakery Bread
There's so much to love about Wegmans, isn't there? The great seafood options, the hot bar, and obviously, the pastries, cookies, and cakes from the bakery. That being said, we've noticed customers aren't exactly obsessed with a certain item — the herb focaccia bakery bread. We dug into reviews to find out exactly why Wegmans shoppers are giving this item a thumbs down.
While there are a few different complaints about the focaccia option, one issue came up over and over again: saltiness. Some customers said the bread was super-salty — to the point where it was tough to eat. However, others mentioned the bread was incredibly bland and the salt factor was actually lacking. It seems the negative reviews may have something to do with consistency, as multiple customer reviews mentioned visible salt on the top of the bread. One customer even noted having to brush all the salt off.
Dryness is mentioned quite a bit in reviews also. Some stated the bread was too dry, while others claimed it was too oily. Another factor customers mentioned: cost. While prices can vary from one location to another, in Pennsylvania, a loaf of the meh-at-best focaccia costs $6, which seems pretty steep for something many agree tasted like salty (and often stale) disappointment.
How to salvage the herb focaccia bread and possible alternatives
You've got a ton of bready options other than focaccia when you're browsing the bakery at Wegmans. The organic rosemary sourdough bread is highly reviewed and could make a nice substitute if you're looking for a similar option to snack on or enjoy with a bit of olive oil alongside dinner. If you're dead-set on focaccia, give the tomato pesto version a try — while it's just as pricey as the herb focaccia, reviewers stated it's worth the high price point.
If you've already picked up Wegmans herb focaccia bread, no worries — we have a few tricks you can use to try to make it more palatable. First, if you can see visible salt on the top of the loaf, brush it off. If you enjoy the flavor after you've removed some of the salt, go to town. If you've purchased one of the loaves that are less-than-fresh tasting or not quite what you'd prefer texturally, you might want to try using the bread to make croutons in the air fryer. While the overwhelming salt content can make Wegmans focaccia tough to enjoy on its own, the super-high seasoning level might be the perfect fit to create crunchy bites for your salad. But if you've decided your Wegmans focaccia is simply unsalvageable (we get it), head back to the store. Wegmans has a solid return policy and will refund your money (if you have your receipt) or provide you with store credit.