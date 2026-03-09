'Dry And Tasteless': Why Some Wegmans Shoppers Are Ditching This Bakery Bread

There's so much to love about Wegmans, isn't there? The great seafood options, the hot bar, and obviously, the pastries, cookies, and cakes from the bakery. That being said, we've noticed customers aren't exactly obsessed with a certain item — the herb focaccia bakery bread. We dug into reviews to find out exactly why Wegmans shoppers are giving this item a thumbs down.

While there are a few different complaints about the focaccia option, one issue came up over and over again: saltiness. Some customers said the bread was super-salty — to the point where it was tough to eat. However, others mentioned the bread was incredibly bland and the salt factor was actually lacking. It seems the negative reviews may have something to do with consistency, as multiple customer reviews mentioned visible salt on the top of the bread. One customer even noted having to brush all the salt off.

Dryness is mentioned quite a bit in reviews also. Some stated the bread was too dry, while others claimed it was too oily. Another factor customers mentioned: cost. While prices can vary from one location to another, in Pennsylvania, a loaf of the meh-at-best focaccia costs $6, which seems pretty steep for something many agree tasted like salty (and often stale) disappointment.