6 Grocery Chains With Their Own Hot Bars

Perhaps the most discussed hot bars in American grocery stores are at Whole Foods, which are a big part of the company's prepared food lineup (check out our ranking of 10 of its offerings). While it was probably not the first grocery store chain to install hot bars, Whole Foods certainly inspired a lot of other companies to follow suit. Its hot bars offers up cooked entrees, soups, sides, and sandwiches, as well as hot pizza and rotisserie chickens.

One of the biggest perks of Whole Foods' prepared foods is that they are made from ingredients that don't contain partially hydrogenated oil, certain food colorings, preservatives, and sweeteners that are not up to its quality standards. The hot bar is also usually adjacent to a salad bar, and everything is priced the same so you can mix and match cooked foods with raw items. Hot food is available for lunch and dinner hours, and some locations (but not all) serve breakfast items.

One thing to keep in mind is that almost all of the hot food at Whole Foods is not cooked on site. Since 2017, the company has relied on regional commissary kitchens to control the consistency and safety of the food. This means that the Italian wedding soup you can get at your local store will taste the same at any other Whole Foods across the country. The downside, however, is that if something you like is discontinued, it's probably gone forever (RIP buffalo mac and cheese, discontinued during the pandemic).