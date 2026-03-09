15 Miles From San Francisco, You Don't Need To Spend More Than $11 At This Delicious Chinese Spot

It's always particularly notable when restaurants are more affordable than the norm in and around famously expensive locales like San Francisco. Confirmed deliciousness tends to tick them over the edge and into must-visit territory in a state where tasting menus otherwise command eye popping sums and even seemingly simpler sandwiches can run well into double digits. So, there's an extra appeal to spots like Richmond, California's Hong Kong-style Grand Cafe, which started catching the notice of local media outlets like National Public Radio member KQED months after opening 15 miles from The City by the Bay.

It seems Grand Cafe successfully delivers on that elusive one-two punch of gently priced plates that hit way above their weight and impress. As of February 2026, nothing on the extensive menu was over $11, and KQED reported that not only do all sit-down guests receive cups of complementary hot tea or unsweetened soy milk, but some items also include gratis bowls of tasty pork bone soup. Depending on how you count, that's at least a few dollars' worth of freebies among the already low-priced, plentiful dim sum, noodle, rice, and porridge options. And KQED already noticed plenty of customers in attendance, which is almost always a good sign.