15 Miles From San Francisco, You Don't Need To Spend More Than $11 At This Delicious Chinese Spot
It's always particularly notable when restaurants are more affordable than the norm in and around famously expensive locales like San Francisco. Confirmed deliciousness tends to tick them over the edge and into must-visit territory in a state where tasting menus otherwise command eye popping sums and even seemingly simpler sandwiches can run well into double digits. So, there's an extra appeal to spots like Richmond, California's Hong Kong-style Grand Cafe, which started catching the notice of local media outlets like National Public Radio member KQED months after opening 15 miles from The City by the Bay.
It seems Grand Cafe successfully delivers on that elusive one-two punch of gently priced plates that hit way above their weight and impress. As of February 2026, nothing on the extensive menu was over $11, and KQED reported that not only do all sit-down guests receive cups of complementary hot tea or unsweetened soy milk, but some items also include gratis bowls of tasty pork bone soup. Depending on how you count, that's at least a few dollars' worth of freebies among the already low-priced, plentiful dim sum, noodle, rice, and porridge options. And KQED already noticed plenty of customers in attendance, which is almost always a good sign.
Visiting Richmond's Grand Cafe
As more attention trickles in, professional and otherwise, Grand Cafe could enter the grand tradition of neighborhood places that just become saturated with crowds and all the related lines and wait times that come with culinary fame. That possibility, plus limited hours (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily) and what looks like a few dozen seats at most inside the warm but barebones space, might compel you to make the journey sooner rather than later.
KQED highlighted the claypot rice with spare ribs, noting that it's packed with greens and protein, crispy in all the right places, and closer to homemade than most. Over on Yelp, people are fond of the beef chow fun, the shrimp dumplings, and the Chinese fried donut. Often an even harder to please audience than the pros, plenty of these discerning folks also mention more pleasant prices than, perhaps, they might be used to. Whether or not Grand Cafe is close enough to the city to add to your list of everywhere you should eat with just 24 hours in San Francisco will, of course, depend on your own itinerary. But its price-to-quality ratio might just make it worth the trip.