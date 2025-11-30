The One Restaurant Myth That's Actually Very True (And Is A Major Red Flag)

For all of the myths that might give you pause at a restaurant, like the old wives' tail that specials are just deceptive leftovers, some assumptions are genuine red flags. So, while you can actually order fish on Monday, you just might want to skip it — and everything else for that matter — at a totally empty restaurant.

Beloved, decently liked, and even just generally serviceable restaurants tend to have people in them. Sometimes, a lot of people. It's why there are schemes and strategies to score seemingly impossible restaurant reservations. If an otherwise promising place is a ghost town when you approach as a pop-in or arrive for an online booking, it likely isn't because you're the first genius to give it a chance. It's because the potential customer base has already rendered its review by virtue of its absence. The food is either bad or too expensive, and the space is either uncomfortable, understaffed, or obviously haunted. Otherwise, there would be people in the seats — with a few notable exceptions.