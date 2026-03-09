The Celeb-Owned Vegas Mexican Spot To Try For Upscale Taco Tuesday And $5 Beer

It's hard to beat a good Taco Tuesday deal. The name, which was trademarked for decades before Taco Bell argued for a change, signals the one day of the week when all kinds of eateries, from upscale Mexican restaurants to smaller taco joints, reduce their taco prices and offer other deals to get customers in the door. And at Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas, owned by Mark Wahlberg, you can get a Taco Tuesday deal that comes with $5 beer.

The taco deal is available at the restaurant every Tuesday, starting at 3 p.m. Street tacos are available to order in batches of two or six, with two tacos costing $8 and six costing $22. The only other time street tacos are served at the restaurant are during lunch hours; the regular menu only offers larger tacos at a much larger price tag, with two of the pork belly tacos, for example, costing $19. If you don't want street tacos, you can still get a deal on the menu's regular taco offerings; those pork belly tacos are reduced from $19 to $12 on Taco Tuesday, as are the other taco options. Along with the taco deal, Flecha offers $5 select beers: Corona, Corona Premier, and Michelob Ultra are part of the deal, plus a nonalcoholic beer.