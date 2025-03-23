'Taco Tuesday' Was Trademarked For Decades — But Taco Bell Changed That

Taco Tuesday is like a little drop of sunshine in the middle of the humdrum work week. For decades, schools, restaurants, and even many households across America have rung in the oft over looked week day with a variety of taco styles and maybe the perfect margarita. It's a beloved practice, a ritual that celebrates making special occasions out of the banal. As universal as this term seems, since 1989, it was trademarked by a Wyoming-based taco chain called Taco John's, which restricted wider use. Then, in May of 2023, Taco Bell launched an effort to free Taco Tuesday from restricted use. The mammoth fast food chain filed an official petition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to remove the trademark.

Taco Bell argued that the phrase was so ubiquitous, the trademark no longer held any relevance. While Taco John's initially bucked against this challenge, it ultimately relinquished its trademark in July 2023. Now, this victory only applied to 49 out of 50 states within the U.S. Thanks to a quirk in trademarking law, an establishment known as Gregory's Restaurant and bar retained its trademark on Taco Tuesday within New Jersey. However, Gregory's ultimately let go of its trademark in October 2023. Thanks to the efforts of one very big fast food chain, Taco Tuesday once again belongs to the people. So feel free to draw up the banners and serve up tacos this Tuesday (or any Tuesday).