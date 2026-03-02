The Celebrity Chef Capital Of America Isn't In New York Or California

New York and California hog quite a bit of attention when it comes to their culinary scenes, but if you are looking for a hotbed of celebrity chefs, you may want to head to a different destination. Las Vegas has a reputation for its larger-than-life buffets, but in recent years it has also become an epicenter for great food. Whether you've got a whole week or just 24 hours in Vegas to pack in memorable meals, you're unlikely to run out of great options in a city with nearly 2,000 restaurants. Considering that Las Vegas was dubbed the Celebrity Chef Capital of the World by Eater Magazine in 2014, more than a few of its restaurants will have some pretty big names attached to them.

While there are still plenty of buffets to be found in Vegas, the city as we know it today has been busy transitioning into a fine dining destination that favors big names and star power. Industry giants like Gordon Ramsay (who has six different eateries), José Andrés (with four establishments), and Guy Fieri (with three restaurants) are just a few of the many famous names that are drawing huge crowds around the city. But the list is actually quite extensive and doesn't just include brick-and-mortar restaurants with months-long wait lists.

Historians credit a well-known name in the celebrity chef world, Wolfgang Puck, for getting the ball rolling in 1992. Since that time, the city has seen its culinary scene morph into a star-studded powerhouse that not only offers world-class cuisine and wine, but helps drive tourism to a destination that was once only known for gambling and showgirls.