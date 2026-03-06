How Martha Stewart Cuts Perfectly Uniform Fries (No Knife Skills Necessary)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of course, Martha Stewart knows how to make flawless-looking french fries; after all, we're talking about the doyenne of domestic life here. But you don't need to be as perfect as Martha to steal her methods for homemade fries that rival restaurants with the highest quality french fries. And you definitely don't have to be great with a knife. Stewart has a simple technique that gives you the best french fries: She uses a mandoline.

If you're not familiar with a mandoline, it's an incredibly sharp tool that can slice potatoes, as well as fruits and veggies, into uniform pieces, saving you a lot of time in the kitchen, since it does multiple cuts at once. All you need to do is slide the food across the cutting edge, and you're left with perfect slices. To get her ideal fry size, Stewart uses her mandoline slicer fitted with a french fry cutting blade, which has blades that are a quarter inch apart. You can also buy mandolins that have adjustable thicknesses to help you achieve this size at home, such as the ONCE FOR ALL Safe Mandoline Slicer. This slicer rotates to change the blade size rather than you having to change the blade by hand.