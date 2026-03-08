Sheetz Employees Can't Hand Over Your Food Until You Do This

If it's your first time ordering food at Sheetz, there are a few things you should know to help the process go smoothly. If you're ordering in-store, go directly to the touchscreen near the MTO area and place your order. If you're using the app, head directly to a pickup station (don't make the mistake we did of waiting at the designated area for touchscreen orders). If you've already paid in the app and aren't purchasing anything else in the store, simply grab your order and head out.

Struggling to figure out what to get? We understand — the menu is pretty extensive, and it can be tough to decide what to order on your first Sheetz visit. We recommend hitting the appetizer button on the touchscreen — you really can't go wrong. The mozzarella sticks are fantastic, mac n' cheese bites are delicious, and fried pork stickerz are comparable to what you'd get from your favorite Chinese takeout joint. Looking for an entree? Take notes from chef Duff Goldman and grab a meatball sub (some people recommend doubling up on the provolone). The chain's burgers are consistently solid and easily customizable (the chain secretly uses frozen burgers, but somehow, they're really, really good). We're also big fans of the Pizza Flatz — the BBQ chicken option is especially good. No matter what you order, make sure you head up to pay as soon as you're done so you don't have to wait to dig in.