The Gas Station Chain That Serves Up Duff Goldman's Favorite Fast Food

There's no harm in liking the occasional fast food or convenience store meal, no matter how great of a cook you are. In fact, some of them can really be pretty good. And while there are some items you maybe shouldn't order at a gas station, Duff Goldman, a chef and Food Network personality, suggests it's worth ordering the meatball sub from Sheetz.

"The two things I love about Sheetz are the bizarrely huge beverage selection and the meatball sub," Goldman told Thrillist of his favorite fast food meal. "I like the way the sauce melts into the bread and it gets all saucy and doughy." It's not necessarily one of the best meatball subs in the U.S.; a Sheetz meatball sub starts out pretty basic. It's just meatballs simmered in tomato sauce, which are added to a long roll and can be topped with cheeses like mozzarella or provolone. You can choose up to two cheese types. The sandwiches are customizable, so you can skip the cheese altogether if you want, or even swap out a long roll for a pretzel roll or wrap.

Interestingly, some Sheetz employees don't love making the sub. In an r/Sheetz subreddit, one presumed employee said making meatball subs gets difficult because of how much people customize them. "We are given the worse sub rolls known to man, and then y'all want the most on them," they wrote. "We get skinny rolls and have to try our best to make it look half way decent." Goldman didn't mention any customizations in his sandwich, so maybe he's one of the good ones.