Miami Locals Say This Gas Station's Food Rivals Top Restaurants, Hands Down

"Gas station sub" is not usually a phrase that inspires a lot of confidence, but if you're in Miami, there's one big exception. It's called Mendez Fuel, and you'll find it tucked inside a Mobil gas station between Coconut Grove and Coral Gables. Locals have pointed out that its menu items like empanadas, smoothies, acai bowls, and deli sandwiches are top notch.

The idea came from two brothers, Michael and Andrew Mendez, who opened up Mendez Fuel in 2009 with a plan to offer a classy take on the old-school convenience store with an emphasis on fresh food and local products. It's apparently been a success, considering that there are now three locations (the other two are further west/northwest of the original Coral Way location).

Stop by to get your hands on made-to-order sandwiches on sourdough, with options like a classic tuna salad, turkey club, or the Caprese-adjacent Little Richard, with prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, and basil, for around $16. There's also avocado toast, or those with smaller appetites can grab hand-made empanadas with fillings like ham and cheese, spinach and ricotta, or chicken, bacon, and mozzarella. (Of course, you can get classic gas station snacks like chips and chocolate, too, including locally made options.)

It's drawn quite a following, getting written up as an essential place to eat in town. Some people seem to be drawn there in search of a hidden gem, only to rave about the quality. Long story short, even if you've got a full tank, you should eat here.