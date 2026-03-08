10 Cookie Add-Ins To Try Beyond Chocolate Chips

Chocolate chips are so iconic in cookies that it can be easy to forget that alternative add-ins exist. While these delightful specks lend chocolate chip cookies their craveable bite and rich, complex flavor, it's possible to get bored of them (yes, really!). Plus, cookies are the perfect treat to experiment with; you never know when you'll find something better than the standard. There are also would-be cookie eaters with an aversion to chocolate, be it a simple dislike or an outright allergy. That's why it's never a bad idea to have a handful of other cookie add-ins available beyond the classic chocolate chip.

Most of these mix-ins are sweet and will yield a more traditional flavor profile to your sweet treat. Others are on the savory, salty side — crushed potato chips, for instance — and will inspire exclamations of delighted surprise when the sweet-and-savory flavors hit your tongue. Take notes, because out of these 10 cookie add-ins, at least one stands a chance at becoming your new favorite over chocolate chips (or even your new favorite pairing with them).