4 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Bacon

Believe it or not, it is possible to end up with leftover bacon. And if, perchance, neither you nor someone in your home is willing or able to immediately gobble up that excess pork product, there are several creative uses for it beyond the typical (though still delicious) over-the-top BLT pasta salad or bacon fried rice. You'll reduce food waste and give those uneaten strips a second life in inventive dishes both sweet and savory.

Snacks are a great place to start when trying to repurpose leftover bacon, as its smoky, salty, umami notes jazz up every handful. You could chop it up for use in bacon nuts or chocolate bacon bark — two equally toothsome finger foods. Similarly, crumble your bacon, grab the maple syrup from the fridge (that's right, pure maple syrup shouldn't be stored at room temperature), and set to work on maple bacon popcorn. If you're not much of a snacker, there's always tomorrow's breakfast; serve bacon with savory oatmeal for a hearty meal that sticks to the ribs until lunchtime.