Why Apple Pie From A Bakery Always Tastes Better Than Homemade

With the exception of expert-level home bakers, plenty of goodies are typically just going to taste better when you leave them to the pros. The good old American icon, apple pie, is a fantastic example, even as simple as it seems to toss together in your own kitchen. An expertly prepared pie's apples just seem juicier, its crust more golden, and its whole composition as polished as it is delicious. But that doesn't mean you can't nab some of those same qualities for your next effort. Chowhound sliced into the details with Michelle Palazzo, executive pastry chef at Frenchette in New York City to find out how.

"The best way to elevate your apple pie is to use high quality ingredients," Palazzo says. Fortunately, while the best apples aren't bottom of the barrel cheap, they won't rival anything like the super expensive chocolate varieties you might see used in some other desserts. "I look for crisp, dry, and firm apples, something like a cosmic crisp or a honeycrisp," Palazzo says. She also mixes the apple filling in advance and lets it sit overnight so the apples can expel some of their water. "This creates a more apple-forward pie filling and helps prevent a soggy bottom crust," she explains.