One Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Burritos Comes From This Vegas Taco Shop

While it sounds like the great taste alone would make Roberto's Taco Shop snag the top spot on Guy Fieri's list of his favorite Mexican restaurants, nostalgia may also play a role. Fieri said that Roberto's was right across the street from his alma mater, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, so he spent plenty of time enjoying the beloved burrito before graduating with his undergraduate degree in 1990. Even decades later, Fieri says that Roberto's is his first stop every time he gets the chance to go to Vegas — in fact, he makes a stop at the taco shop before he even checks into his hotel. "It's the real deal," he said.

While the carne asada itself certainly takes the starring role in the burrito, the other simple ingredients — including the pico de gallo and the guacamole — also make the burrito a winner in Guy Fieri's mind. "It's not a bunch of filler," he said. Roberto's salsa Mexicana is a simple, fresh pico de gallo made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and just a bit of jalapeño, creating "just the right amount of spice," according to Fieri. Even the way the burrito is wrapped adds to its deliciousness. The tortilla is lightly toasted on the grill before being wrapped into a super tight burrito, making it easy to get a great bite each and every time.

Whether you live in Nevada or are just visiting the Silver State, it's likely that you'll be able to give Roberto's a try. The restaurant is actually a chain with over 80 locations, including in Henderson, Las Vegas, Pahrump, Carson City, Reno, and Sparks in Nevada, as well as locations throughout California and Texas.