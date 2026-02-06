One Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Burritos Comes From This Vegas Taco Shop
Guy Fieri, widely known for his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," has dedicated much of his professional career to finding hidden-gem restaurants worth visiting — and giving them the publicity they deserve. One such spot is Roberto's Taco Shop in Las Vegas, where he fell in love with its carne asada burrito. The chef and TV personality loved the burrito so much that he discussed it on Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." "I've had a lot of carne asada burritos, don't get me wrong, I've had a ton, but there was something about this one," Fieri said (via YouTube). The simplicity of the burrito is what makes it a win for Fieri — well, that and the fact that Roberto's is seriously heavy-handed on the carne asada before rolling it up.
Fieri's reasoning makes sense — when done right, carne asada is perfectly flavorful; it doesn't need to be paired with a ton of toppings to be satisfying. As Fieri mentions when he describes the carne asada in his go-to burrito, every chef does it a bit differently, but the technique at Roberto's stands out. "They're thin slicing the beef, mildly seasoning it, really letting the beef flavor come through," Fieri says of the process the team at Roberto's uses to create its top-notch carne asada. Roberto's carne asada recipe uses top round steak, one of the more affordable carne asada steak options. This might be one of the reasons the restaurant's carne asada burrito isn't crazy expensive — according to its website, a carne asada burrito will run you about $11.
Why Guy Fieri can't get enough of Roberto's Taco Shop
While it sounds like the great taste alone would make Roberto's Taco Shop snag the top spot on Guy Fieri's list of his favorite Mexican restaurants, nostalgia may also play a role. Fieri said that Roberto's was right across the street from his alma mater, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, so he spent plenty of time enjoying the beloved burrito before graduating with his undergraduate degree in 1990. Even decades later, Fieri says that Roberto's is his first stop every time he gets the chance to go to Vegas — in fact, he makes a stop at the taco shop before he even checks into his hotel. "It's the real deal," he said.
While the carne asada itself certainly takes the starring role in the burrito, the other simple ingredients — including the pico de gallo and the guacamole — also make the burrito a winner in Guy Fieri's mind. "It's not a bunch of filler," he said. Roberto's salsa Mexicana is a simple, fresh pico de gallo made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and just a bit of jalapeño, creating "just the right amount of spice," according to Fieri. Even the way the burrito is wrapped adds to its deliciousness. The tortilla is lightly toasted on the grill before being wrapped into a super tight burrito, making it easy to get a great bite each and every time.
Whether you live in Nevada or are just visiting the Silver State, it's likely that you'll be able to give Roberto's a try. The restaurant is actually a chain with over 80 locations, including in Henderson, Las Vegas, Pahrump, Carson City, Reno, and Sparks in Nevada, as well as locations throughout California and Texas.