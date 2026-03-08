You Only Need 3 Things To Make This Dangerously Easy Jack Daniel's Float

There are several types of vanilla, each with its own dynamic qualities, but your everyday vanilla ice cream, in particular, is a fairly neutral choice. That is, in large part, why it pairs so well with the louder elements in the Jack and Coke. Other fairly unobtrusive selections, like a slightly more daring variety such as caramel, would also enhance that same flavor hiding out in the Jack and Coke. Other riffs, like fruity picks such as cherry Coke, add a sweet tangy taste, but you may want to stay away from a ton of mix-ins, like candy, that could send your float right over a too-sweet cliff. Many tasty additions like cookie dough can also be impossible to get through a straw.

Three key ingredients in hand, you then must only decide how to build your Jack and Coke float. It's a good idea to combine whiskey and cola first to fully incorporate. But some people remain divided on when to introduce the ice cream. Adding the ice cream last is fun, it's dramatic, and it can leave you with some solid social media content as the fizz sets in and even breaches the edge of the glass. But the more culinarily sound approach is to add ice cream to the bottom of your float glass first, then tip in your Jack and Coke mix. This allows for more control over your finished product, and probably less mess.