You Only Need 3 Things To Make This Dangerously Easy Jack Daniel's Float
The marriage of liquor and baked goods is a romance for the ages. Classics like cherries jubilee, bananas Foster, and baba simply would not exist without their respective liquors. But there is an easier and, frankly, higher ABV way to mingle sweets with booze in similarly iconic confectionery fashion: with a Jack and Coke float.
A Jack and Coke float requires just a few ounces each of those two titular ingredients, plus a big scoop (or two) of vanilla ice cream for one particularly tasty preparation. A Jack and Coke, of course, already works by combining the whiskey's punchy edge with the soda's complementary sugary carbonation. Ice cream obviously brings more sugar to the equation, but it stops short of tasting treacly thanks to the Jack's impact, and the right frozen treat choice. Vanilla is a great one, as notes of the dynamic spice are also present in the float's other components. But it isn't the only option, and you can adapt your Jack and Coke floats with all kinds of flavor to make bespoke creations with a buzz that cuts two ways.
How to make tasty ice cream Jack and Coke floats
There are several types of vanilla, each with its own dynamic qualities, but your everyday vanilla ice cream, in particular, is a fairly neutral choice. That is, in large part, why it pairs so well with the louder elements in the Jack and Coke. Other fairly unobtrusive selections, like a slightly more daring variety such as caramel, would also enhance that same flavor hiding out in the Jack and Coke. Other riffs, like fruity picks such as cherry Coke, add a sweet tangy taste, but you may want to stay away from a ton of mix-ins, like candy, that could send your float right over a too-sweet cliff. Many tasty additions like cookie dough can also be impossible to get through a straw.
Three key ingredients in hand, you then must only decide how to build your Jack and Coke float. It's a good idea to combine whiskey and cola first to fully incorporate. But some people remain divided on when to introduce the ice cream. Adding the ice cream last is fun, it's dramatic, and it can leave you with some solid social media content as the fizz sets in and even breaches the edge of the glass. But the more culinarily sound approach is to add ice cream to the bottom of your float glass first, then tip in your Jack and Coke mix. This allows for more control over your finished product, and probably less mess.