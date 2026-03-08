Why Aldi Shoppers Leave This 'Inedible' Frozen Salmon On Shelves
Aldi is commonly regarded as a great store to find deals on both grocery staples and unique items. But sometimes, a good deal can turn into money going down the drain when the product is so bad, you can't even eat it — and that's the case with one of the retailer's frozen salmon products. Here's the lowdown on cheap salmon: At first glance, it seems like a good idea. Stocking up on Aldi's frozen salmon should be a smart move. For $11.39 for 2 pounds, the frozen Fremont Fish Market Value Pack Wild Caught Pink Salmon is an affordable way to enjoy this protein source in multiple meals. In comparison, a 1-pound package of fresh Atlantic salmon at Aldi goes for $15.98. But buyers say, stay away from Fremont's wild-caught frozen salmon, as the taste and texture leave much to be desired.
In a Reddit thread, shoppers shared their disappointment with the salmon, using words like "soggy," "watery," and even "trash" to describe it. One of the main issues seems to be with how the fish thaws, specifically that it ends up mushy and doesn't stay in one piece. Other buyers think the texture problems may be due to the cut of the salmon used to keep the price down. "Most of the cheaper salmon is from the flanks that fall apart," one shopper commented. In another Reddit thread about whether or not it's worth buying, one user simply wrote, "No, worst I've ever had. Inedible."
What else shoppers are saying, plus what to look for in frozen salmon
Not everyone had bad things to say about Aldi's frozen salmon, though. "I have no problem with Aldi's frozen salmon at all. I put them straight into the air fryer and cook for 12 minutes. Enjoy them every time," said one Reddit user. And while some buyers find there are good reasons to get it, that's only if the fish fillet won't be the star of a dish. "I only buy it for things like salmon croquettes where it's going to be flaked up. The flavor is okay but the texture isn't good," a buyer wrote in the latter Reddit thread. Even then, a number of Aldi shoppers on Reddit suggest just spending a little more for fresh fish.
However, you might want to think twice about buying salmon fresh over frozen, because frozen can be a smart choice — if the product is good quality. To pick the freshest frozen fish at the store, make sure you grab a solidly frozen fillet. Avoid any packages that have ice crystals, liquid, drying, discoloration, or fading of the color of the salmon flesh. Also, make sure the package you pick doesn't have damaged edges, and stay away from packages that are above the frost line in a store's display freezer.