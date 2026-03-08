Why Aldi Shoppers Leave This 'Inedible' Frozen Salmon On Shelves

Aldi is commonly regarded as a great store to find deals on both grocery staples and unique items. But sometimes, a good deal can turn into money going down the drain when the product is so bad, you can't even eat it — and that's the case with one of the retailer's frozen salmon products. Here's the lowdown on cheap salmon: At first glance, it seems like a good idea. Stocking up on Aldi's frozen salmon should be a smart move. For $11.39 for 2 pounds, the frozen Fremont Fish Market Value Pack Wild Caught Pink Salmon is an affordable way to enjoy this protein source in multiple meals. In comparison, a 1-pound package of fresh Atlantic salmon at Aldi goes for $15.98. But buyers say, stay away from Fremont's wild-caught frozen salmon, as the taste and texture leave much to be desired.

In a Reddit thread, shoppers shared their disappointment with the salmon, using words like "soggy," "watery," and even "trash" to describe it. One of the main issues seems to be with how the fish thaws, specifically that it ends up mushy and doesn't stay in one piece. Other buyers think the texture problems may be due to the cut of the salmon used to keep the price down. "Most of the cheaper salmon is from the flanks that fall apart," one shopper commented. In another Reddit thread about whether or not it's worth buying, one user simply wrote, "No, worst I've ever had. Inedible."