Why You Should Think Twice About Buying Salmon Fresh Over Frozen
When you're pushing your cart in the seafood aisle, it may seem more logical to steer toward the fresh options rather than choosing something from the freezer. Fresh just sounds more beneficial compared to frozen, doesn't it? Maybe, but there's a reason frozen fish can be superior to fresh, which is why you should think twice about buying fresh salmon over frozen.
When salmon is flash-frozen as soon as it's caught, it yields a fresher quality as if it just came out of the ocean, whereas fresh salmon — specifically if it was never frozen — slowly deteriorates in taste and firmness as days go by. Fresh requires a more elaborate transit process from the source to the store, and the temperature needs to be regulated at all times during transport. You also have to be careful because it should be straight-off-the-boat fresh for you to enjoy it to the fullest. Only buy fresh if you're making something out of it in two days max, or you risk it going bad.
Perhaps the biggest advantage of buying frozen salmon — aside from its lower-cost appeal — is the variety. Even out-of-season salmon is available in the frozen aisle any time of the year. And you can even keep it stocked in your freezer for up to a year, so really, why buy fresh when frozen is better?
What to look for when buying salmon
When buying salmon at the grocery store, especially from the fresh section, pay close attention to what you're buying. Unpleasant odors, sunken eyes, discolored scales, and dull exterior are not desirable and should deter you. Buying frozen has its fair share of precautions, though, like making sure to purchase from credible sources if you want to be assured of the quality. Keep in mind to buy from sustainable sources, specifically those ASC- and BAP-certified, which signify adherence to high standards of cultivation.
Freezing salmon doesn't affect the nutrients you get from it, thanks to the quick action of flash freezing, so you can soak up the same benefits you get from fresh. The texture and taste are relatively the same, especially if proper handling is observed at all times. Defrosting salmon correctly (without ruining its taste or texture) helps prevent an unpleasant mouthfeel some people might complain about, which is the result of salmon being mishandled during freezing or defrosting.
It seems buying frozen salmon is more advantageous compared to buying it fresh, unless you live where buying fresh, never-frozen salmon is possible — like in Bristol Bay and Copper River in Alaska, and Columbia River in Washington and Oregon. Then, you might encounter more opportunities for recently harvested fish.