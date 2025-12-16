Why You Should Think Twice About Buying Salmon Fresh Over Frozen

When you're pushing your cart in the seafood aisle, it may seem more logical to steer toward the fresh options rather than choosing something from the freezer. Fresh just sounds more beneficial compared to frozen, doesn't it? Maybe, but there's a reason frozen fish can be superior to fresh, which is why you should think twice about buying fresh salmon over frozen.

When salmon is flash-frozen as soon as it's caught, it yields a fresher quality as if it just came out of the ocean, whereas fresh salmon — specifically if it was never frozen — slowly deteriorates in taste and firmness as days go by. Fresh requires a more elaborate transit process from the source to the store, and the temperature needs to be regulated at all times during transport. You also have to be careful because it should be straight-off-the-boat fresh for you to enjoy it to the fullest. Only buy fresh if you're making something out of it in two days max, or you risk it going bad.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of buying frozen salmon — aside from its lower-cost appeal — is the variety. Even out-of-season salmon is available in the frozen aisle any time of the year. And you can even keep it stocked in your freezer for up to a year, so really, why buy fresh when frozen is better?